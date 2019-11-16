Dangerous day at beaches

A strong northeasterly breeze will create life-threatening rip currents along the east coast. The rip current threat will remain elevated at least through the weekend.

Use extreme caution if boating. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect through Sunday evening for waves exceeding 10 ft. and gale force wind gusts out at sea.

A Coastal Flood Watch is in effect Sunday for Flagler County. Moderate flooding will be possible during high tide with a strong northeasterly breeze pushing in the Atlantic. The water could rise as much as 2.5 Ft above ground level.