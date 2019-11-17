52ºF

Cool at the parks Sunday

Few breaks in the clouds through the afternoon

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla- – After a cool start, temperatures climb into the upper 60s for the afternoon. Skies will start cloudy with a little more sunshine developing throughout the day.

Keep the jacket handy for fireworks later Sunday evening as the temperature drops off quickly again.

Jonathan Kegges

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 as the Weekend Morning Meteorologist. Jonathan comes from Roanoke, Virginia where he covered three EF-3 tornadoes and deadly flooding brought on by Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

