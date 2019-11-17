January-like feel continues Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla- – The coolest air of the season will remain in place Sunday. Fog and mist will break through the morning giving way to a partly cloudy sky Sunday afternoon. Highs will be held in the 60s. A stray shower could sneak in along the coast, elsewhere is dry with breaks in the clouds.

Beach Forecast:

The dangerous weekend at the beach continues with a high rip current threat, high surf and the potential for coastal flooding.

Tropical Update:

A weak wave of low pressure in the middle of the Atlantic now has a 30 percent chance to develop into something tropical over the next 5 days. This entity is not a threat U.S.