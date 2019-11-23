Orlando, Fla.- – Some of the busiest travel days of the year are upon us and as it oftentimes happens, the weather won’t be ideal for travel everywhere. It is looking great for family coming to Central Florida. After a slight chance for a few showers Wednesday, Highs climb into 80s on Turkey Day.

Big-time trouble spots are possible elsewhere, however.

Sunday:

Rain and snow could cause delays in the northeast. The rest of the country is relatively quiet.

Monday:

Light snow will impact the northern tier of the country as the next big system develops for the middle of the week.

Tuesday:

Snow will spread from Denver to Minnesota Tuesday with steady rain developing along the Mississippi River later Tuesday evening.

Wednesday:

The system from the Central U.S. moves into New England, bringing mainly rain with it. Snow and some ice will be possible in the higher elevations.

Thanksgiving Day:

A massive storm begins to brew on Thanksgiving. This will bring heavy rain and snow to the Desert Southwest and Plains. Frigid air gets pulled in from Canada across much of the country. This system could cause travel issues Friday and into the weekend as well as it moves into the Upper Midwest. Travel safely!