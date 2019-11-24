ORLANDO, Fla- – Drier and cooler air will move in Sunday behind a cold front that brought rain and a few rumbles of thunder early Sunday morning. Highs will climb back into the low 70s with increasing sunshine Sunday afternoon.

After a couple of cooler days to start the work week, heat surges back in leading up to Thanksgiving. Highs Thursday jump into the low 80s with dry weather.

Beach Forecast:

The moderate rip current threat remains at the beaches. There are no advisories for boating, but use caution with seas running at 3-4 ft.

Tropical Update:

Sebastien is still churning in the open waters of the Atlantic. It is expected to bring inclement weather to the Azores and U.K. over the next few days. There are no other named systems in the Atlantic and no development is expected over the next 5 days. Hurricane season ends Nov 30.