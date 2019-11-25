ORLANDO, Fla. – What a wonderful Thanksgiving week we have in store.

Temperatures dipped into the 30s and 40s across Central Florida early Monday, but highs will top off in the upper 60s for most of the region.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 77. The average low is 57. The record high is 87, set in 1992. The record low is 29, set in 1917.

Highs will be in the mid-70s Tuesday before reaching the upper 70s and low 80s through Sunday.

“We will be dry all week through Thanksgiving and most of the weekend,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “Expect slight rain chances by Sunday.”

Enjoy the turkey!