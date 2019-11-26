ORLANDO, Fla. – Temperatures dipped into the 30s and 40s across most of Central Florida early Tuesday, but highs will warm into the mid-70s later in the day.

Rain chances are virtually nonexistent all week, with highs reaching 80 on Wednesday and the low to mid-80s by Thanksgiving. Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s to low 60s.

The average high on this date in Orlando is 76. The record high is 88, set in 1921. The record low for the state is 29, set in 1950.

The high on Black Friday will be near 80.

Highs dip to the upper 60s by Monday after another weak front passes through the region.