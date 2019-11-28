High pressure is dominating the forecast across Central Florida for today.

A new front is expected to move in late Sunday and early Monday bringing increased rain chances. On Sunday, there is a 30% chance of rain and overnight into Monday morning we will have a 40% coverage.

Before the front expect temps in the upper 70s for Thanksgiving day, as well as Black Friday and for Saturday.

We will reach a high of 80 degrees on Sunday.

We will only warm to 63 degrees on Tuesday and 69 degrees on Wednesday with morning lows in the 30s and 40s.

On Wednesday, Orlando had a high temperature of 80 degrees.

The record high for today’s date is 89 degrees set back in 1948.

The normal low in Orlando is 56 degrees.

The record low for today which is Thanksgiving is 28 degrees set back in 1903.

There is nothing to watch in the tropics.