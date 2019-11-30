ORLANDO, Fla. – The best weather of the holiday across the country has been in Central Florida. The same cannot be said elsewhere. A major storm that battered the West Coast leading up to Thanksgiving Day is moving into the Plains and Upper Midwest for the weekend.

Blizzard warnings stretch from Nebraska to the Dakotas and parts of Minnesota as feet of snow could fall. Severe weather will be possible Saturday across the southern Plains. High wind warnings and advisories are already in effect.

The storm moves into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast Sunday. Rain, snow and ice will all be possible. Ice will be the main precipitation type across Central Pennsylvania, while heavy snow could fall across interior New England.