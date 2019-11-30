ORLANDO, Fla- – It won’t feel like the last day of November Saturday afternoon, but that will change big-time early next week. Highs Saturday top out in the upper 70s and low 80s under mainly sunny skies.

Clouds gradually increase Sunday with a cold front approaching. Rain chances return Sunday evening. The coldest air of the season spills in behind the front.

Beach Forecast:

There is a moderate risk for rip currents along the east coast beaches. Use caution taking the boat out Saturday, but conditions are fairly good.

Tropical Update:

It is the last day of hurricane season! There is currently nothing in the tropical Atlantic and no development is expected over the next 5 days.