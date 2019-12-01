ORLANDO, Fla – Sunshine will be out through the early afternoon Sunday helping push temperatures into the low to mid 80s. The breeze will increase out of the southwest to a tune of 20-30mph out ahead of a cold front.

That front could spark a few showers late Sunday, mainly after dinner. Monday will be a weird day temperature wise as highs in the upper 60s and low 70s occur in the morning, then fall into the low 60s by lunch and 50s by dinner. While it may be mild Monday morning, the jacket may come in handy later in the day.

It will be frigid at the bus stop or getting ready for work Tuesday as air temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s. With the breeze still a factor, it could feel more like the low to mid 30s.

Beach Forecast:

Not the best idea for the boat Sunday. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect through Monday. An elevated rip current threat continues along the east coast beaches.

Hurricane season is officially over! Here is a recap of the 2019 season.