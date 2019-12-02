ORLANDO, Fla. – Here comes the cold weather, at least by Central Florida standards.

A front has cleared the region and it will drop overnight temperatures into the 30s and 40s across the Orlando area after highs top off in the mid-60s Monday.

The record high on this date in Orlando is 87, set last year. The record low is 30, set in 1910.

Tuesday’s high will be in the low 60s, with overnight lows in the low 40s.

Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the week, with no chance of rain until Saturday.

Highs will be in the mid-70s by Friday.

Watch News 6 for more weather coverage.