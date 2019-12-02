With temperatures in 30s and 40s, Florida shelters declare ‘cold night’
‘Feels like’ temps could be near freezing point
ORLANDO, Fla. – Shelters across Central Florida have declared Monday a “cold night,” meaning they won’t refuse anyone seeking shelter from the elements, regardless of space.
With lows to hit the 30s and 40s, and “feels like” temperatures near the freezing mark, the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida, at 18 North Terry Avenue in downtown Orlando, will open for overflow space at 8 p.m.
Overflow space will be available for single women and families in the Center for Women and Families and for single men in the Men’s Service Center.
Meanwhile, according to News 6 partner Florida Today, Brevard County Emergency Management said four cold weather shelters will open for those without adequate heat.
Dinner and breakfast will be served at the following Brevard locations:
North Brevard Coalition of Human Services
- Disabled Veterans Chapter 109
- 435 N Singleton Ave
- Titusville, FL 32796
- 321-269-0109
- Shelter opens at 5PM and closes the following day at 8AM.
Central Brevard Sharing Center
- 113 Aurora Street
- Cocoa, FL 32922
- 321-631-0306
- Shelter opens at 6PM and closes the following day at 8AM.
His Place Ministries
- 1842 South Harbor City Blvd
- Melbourne, FL 32901
- 321-674-9009
- Shelter opens at 8PM and closes the following day at 7 AM.
Mosaic Palm Bay
- 2100 Malabar Blvd NE
- Palm Bay, FL 32905
- 321-821-4067
- Shelter opens at 6PM and closes the following day at 7AM .
Tuesday and Wednesday nights could also be declared “cold nights,” with temperatures again expected in the 40s.
A gradual warmup will take place all week, with highs topping off in the mid-70s by Friday.
