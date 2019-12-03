ORLANDO, Fla. – The coldest air of the season, at least so far, is in place across Central Florida, with temperatures dropping into the 30s and 40s across the region early Tuesday.

“Expect lots of sunshine as high pressure continues to build in, but that will only help us to warm to 60 degrees for the afternoon high,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

The average high on this date in Orlando is 75. The average low is 55. The record high is 88, set in 1928. The record low is 29.

The overnight low early Wednesday will dip to the mid-40s in Orlando, with cooler temperatures in the northern zones.

The high will reach 65 Wednesday, 67 Thursday and 74 Friday.

“If you’re going to the tree lighting in downtown Orlando on Friday evening, the temperatures will be in the 60s once the sun goes down," Bridges said.

Rain chances return at 20% Saturday.