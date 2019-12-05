Another chilly day in Central Florida, then the warmup

ORLANDO, Fla. – High pressure continues to dominate the Central Florida forecast.

“Expect sunshine mixed in with a few clouds Thursday and Friday,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

After starting out Thursday morning in the 30s, 40s and 50s, the region will gradually warm to 68 degrees.

The average high in Orlando is 75. The record high on this date in Orlando is 91, set in 1928. The average low in Orlando is 55. The record low is 33, set in 1907.

Starting Friday, a warmup will begin. Expect a high of 76 by the afternoon.

The weekend will see highs in the upper 70s. Light rain chances return late Sunday at 10-20%.

Highs will be in the 80s next week.

