After weeklong cooldown, here comes the warmup

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sunshine continues to reign in Central Florida and warmer temperatures are on the way.

After starting in the 30s, 40s and 50s across the region, Orlando will reach a high in the mid-70s Friday, with no chance of rain.

The average high on this date is 74. The record high is 88, set in 1928. The record low is 35 set in 1898.

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s over the weekend, with rain chances appearing at 20% Sunday.

Highs to start the next workweek will be in the 80s.

If you are headed to the tree lighting at Lake Eola on Friday night, expect temperatures to be milder than the past few nights. Temperatures will be in the low 70s by 5 p.m. and the upper 60s by 7 p.m.