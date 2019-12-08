Few showers Sunday, near-record warmth returns early this week

ORLANDO, Fla- – Most are going to be dry Sunday, but a few showers will move onshore from the Atlantic through the morning, pushing inland by the early afternoon. Anything that develops will be relatively light inland, but a few downpours will be possible along the coast.

Highs under mostly sunny skies Monday soar into the low-to-mid-80s. That would put most of the region 3-5 degrees away from tying records. A better chance for records to be tied or broken will be Tuesday as some spots could climb into the upper 80s.

Rain chances start to increase Wednesday with the best chances coming toward the end of the work week and start of the upcoming weekend.

Boating Forecast:

There are currently no advisories, but use caution as there will be a few a thunderstorms out at sea. The seas will increase to about 3-4 later this afternoon as the breeze increases from the north, turning more east as the Sunday moves on. Stay safe!