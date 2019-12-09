80s in December? Welcome to Florida
Rain chances increase in Orlando area later in week
ORLANDO, Fla. – Temperatures are on the rise in Central Florida.
Orlando will see a high of 82 Monday. The average high on this date is in the mid-70s, with some rain possible in northern zones.
It gets even warmer Tuesday, with highs near 85, with a 20% chance of rain.
Rain chances jump to 40% Wednesday before climbing to 50% through the end of the week.
Behind a boundary, high temperatures will be in the mid- and upper 70s from Thursday through the weekend.
Overnight lows will be in the 60s.
