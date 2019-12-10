Baby, it’s hot outside

ORLANDO, Fla. – Yes, Christmas is about two weeks away, but the weather outside is not frightful.

Orlando will reach a high near 85 degrees Tuesday, shy of the record of 88, set in 1918. The average high on this date is 74.

“We are pinpointing more humidity rolling into Central Florida as the wind moves out of the south between 5 to 10 mph,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “These muggy conditions will help set the stage for a foggy start across Central Florida. Most of the fog will burn off after 9 a.m. The worst of it will likely be just before sunrise, which is 7:07 a.m.”

A new front will move into the region Wednesday, bringing rain chances at 40%. Highs will be near 80.

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s Thursday and Friday, with overnight lows near 60.

“We remain unsettled with the rain sticking around at 40%,” Bridges said.

Rain chances drop to 20% Saturday, with a high of 74.