Off-and-on rain to fall for days in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a day of record heat in some areas of Central Florida, a front will drop temperatures and bring rain to the region.

Orlando will reach a high 78 degrees Wednesday, a day after the high topped off at 86, 2 degrees shy of the record set in 1918.

The average high on this date is 73.

Melbourne set a record high of 86, topping the 2013 mark of 85. Daytona Beach was 1 degree shy of a record high.

“A front moving through the southeastern U.S. will eventually push its way into Central Florida by the afternoon,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “Well ahead of the front, we have rain that will be scattered about at 30% for the first part of the day and increase to 40% for the afternoon.”

An unsettled pattern will be in place bringing a 40% coverage of rain on Thursday and Friday before drying out for the weekend.

Overnight lows will be in the low 60s for the next several days.

