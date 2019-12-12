Unsettled weather pattern brings more rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – An unsettled weather pattern will bring more rain to Central Florida over the next few days.

“We will see a couple of fronts that move across the region, giving us rain chances at 50% Thursday afternoon and 40% on Friday,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “By Saturday, we will still see a chance for some scattered showers at 30%, but it will not be a total washout.”

Orlando will reach a high of 76 Thursday. The average high for this time of year is 73.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s. The average low is 53.

The record high on this date in Orlando is 90, set in 1923. The record low is 22, set in 1934.

Highs will be in the upper 70s Friday and Saturday.

Expect abundant sunshine Sunday, with highs in the mid-70s.