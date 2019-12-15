Sunshine Sunday, wild temperature swings this week

After the severe weather Saturday, Sunday is starting off on a calm note. Abundant sunshine helps temperatures climb into the mid 70s.

Ahead of our next cold front, temperatures surge into the low-to-mid 80s. Rain increases along our next front Tuesday afternoon, followed by a huge dip in the temperature department Wednesday.

Boating Forecast:

The winds will be much lighter Sunday with high pressure overhead. Use caution as the seas are still a bit choppy.