Highs to reach low 80s after brisk start in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a brisk start across most of Central Florida, with some areas in the 40s, there will be a quick warmup Monday, leading to highs in the 80s.

Expect a high of 83, with no chance of rain. The average high in Orlando on this date is 73. The record high is 86, set in 1971. The normal low is 52. The record low is 29, set in 1968.

Tuesday’s high will also be in the 80s, but a new front will bring big changes. There’s a 60% chance of rain and storms, with cold air coming behind the front.

“This front does have the chance for a couple of storms, although the risk of severe weather is not high,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Wednesday’s high will be 64, with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Thursday’s high will be in the upper 60s.

“Expect temperatures back in the low 70s by Friday, and then expect a reinforcing shot of cool air on Sunday, with a high of 68,” Bridges said.

