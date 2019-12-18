Chill out: Cool, breezy day on tap in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A front that brought strong storms through Central Florida on Tuesday will plummet temperatures across the region.

“We will see cooler air Wednesday with a north breeze picking up at 20 mph,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “Grab a jacket. You will need it through the afternoon as temperatures dip into the 50s by the noon hour and then back into the low 60s for the afternoon.”

Orlando will reach a high near 63. The average high on this date is 72.

Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s across the region.

Thursday’s high will be 67, with no chance of rain.

“We will rebound closer to our average high on Friday and Saturday,” Bridges said.

A new front increases rain chances to 50% over the weekend.

With the rain over the last few days, the city of Melbourne has already received 5.91 inches in December, the fourth highest December total in the city’s recorded history.

Here are the four wettest Decembers in Melbourne: