Temps could drop to 37 in Central Florida Wednesday night

ORLANDO, Fla. – A few clouds will hang around as colder air continues to hit Central Florida.

Lows will range from 37 degrees in Ocala to 44 degrees in Orlando. Brevard county will range from 56 degrees along the coast to the low 50s inland.

The north wind is the key player in the drop in temperature.

It’s going to be windy pretty much all night, winds may reach 20 mph.

This will add some bite to the air making it feel anywhere between two-five degrees colder than actual readings.

This will remain under the criteria for a wind chill advisory.

Regardless, it will be a cold start tomorrow morning at the bus stop, so be sure to bundle the little ones up before heading out.

Temps will rebound on Thursday to the mid-60s and it will stay breezy.