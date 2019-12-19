Dreaming of a white Christmas? Here’s where you need to go

ORLANDO, Fla. – We all know that the chances of a white Christmas in Florida are pretty slim, but if you’re traveling to see family or friends in northern climates, you may have better luck.

Historically, of course, the farther north you go, the better chance you have of seeing a white Christmas. To be considered a white Christmas, 1 inch of snow must be on the ground or falling on Christmas Day.

According to history, that’s almost a given to happen on a yearly basis in northern Minnesota, Wisconsin, the northern tier of New England and the Rockies. Probabilities sharply drop as you move farther south into the Plains and Mid-Atlantic.

2019 White Christmas Outlook

After rounds of cold and snow have invaded much of the country through November and early December, the pattern looks to turn warmer. The warmer pattern is good news for holiday travel, but bad news if you’re hoping for the white stuff. Temperatures are expected to be above normal leading into Christmas, lowering the chances for a white Christmas.

Your best bet to have a white Christmas will be in northern Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Rockies, Cascades and Sierra-Nevada mountains. Most of the country will likely miss out.

Temperatures won’t be feeling festive in the Deep South, Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and even parts of the northeast.