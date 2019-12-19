Heavy rain expected to hit Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Wednesday night, all the headlines are all about the cold.

Soon the talk will turn to the rain for the weekend.

As we begin our warm-up on Thursday a new low-pressure center will be on the move in the southwest corner of the country

By Friday that low will move from the eastern half of Texas into the northern Gulf of Mexico. At the same time, a surface low will develop over the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

This surface low will be pulled to the north by the strength of the first low coming down from Texas.

As the surface low in the Gulf rides north it will push warmer and moist air right into Central Florida. That looks to be the makings for a very heavy rain event for all of us.

At this time all of this looks to be pretty typical of a December low in the Gulf.

Some social media posts have been asking about the possibility of this turning into a tropical system in the Gulf.

Right now that does not appear to be likely. The sea surface temperatures are just below the 80-degree level needed to produce a Tropical System, and the National Hurricane Center is not impressed with the chances.

Even though it is not going to be “Tropical” this system will produce Gale Force winds over the northeast Gulf and looks to a big rainmaker for your weekend.

As the models get a better handle on the weekend, we will keep you posted here at ClickOrlando.