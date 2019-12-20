Wet weekend expected; get sneak peek at Christmas Day forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Highs will be in the mid-70s Friday in Orlando, with a 20% chance of rain.

The average high on this date is 72. The record high is 86, set in 1924. The average low is 52. The record low is 28, set in 2000.

Overnight lows early Saturday will be in the low 60s.

Rain chances increase to 30% Saturday afternoon before increasing to 90% Sunday. Highs will be near 73 degrees. Lows will be in the low 60s.

“An area of low pressure building from the Gulf of Mexico will increase the risk of strong to severe storms early Sunday,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

The storms move out Sunday night, but rain chances linger at 40% Monday.

The high will be 68 Monday. The low will be 57 early Tuesday.

“Expect a 30% coverage of rain during the day on Christmas Eve, but no rain in time for Christmas,” Bridges said. “On Christmas morning, you can expect morning lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s during the afternoon.”