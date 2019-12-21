Few showers Saturday, heavy rain moves in Sunday, Monday

ORLANDO, Fla- – The theme of Saturday is not a washout. Highs climb into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. With a noticeable easterly breeze off of the Atlantic, a few stray showers will move in. Rain chances gradually increase late Saturday and especially Sunday and Monday.

A strong area of low pressure in the Gulf will send potentially heavy rain into Central Florida during the day Sunday, lasting through Monday morning.

The threat for severe weather is low, but not zero. The window for the strongest storms will be from Midnight Monday morning through about 8 a.m. The main threat will be very heavy rain. A few strong wind gusts will also be possible.

Rainfall amounts:

A widespread 1-3″ of rain is possible from the light rain Saturday through the heavier rain Sunday and Monday. Isolated 4-6″ of rain will be possible across a very narrow corridor of Central Florida. This is dependent on where a warm front sets up to focus the heaviest rain. Stay tuned.

Beach and Boating:

The same system moving in from the Gulf of Mexico will be responsible for keeping our seas churned. The extremely dangerous beach and boating conditions will continue through early next week. It is advised to stay out of the water.