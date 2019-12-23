Soggy Monday morning commute, isolated strong storms possible

ORLANDO, Fla. – Use caution driving this morning as rain could be heavy at times through the morning commute. The overall region-wide severe weather risk is low through the morning, but the chance for an isolated strong storm remains possible closer to the coast.

After a break in the rain and clouds early Monday afternoon, another round of downpours and storms will be likely through the late afternoon and early evening.

Rain chances drop considerably heading into Christmas with only slight chances of precipitation along the coast.

Temps could reach 71 degrees Monday afternoon. The low on Monday will be around 64 degrees.