Weather improving locally for Christmas, few trouble spots nationally

Weather nationally relatively better than Thanksgiving

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla.- – There will be trouble nationally for Christmas, but they will be on a much smaller scale.

Locally, we will get rid of the heavy, steady rain in time for Christmas Eve. Christmas Day will feature a few stray showers along the coast, but most are dry with temperatures climbing to near 80 degrees.

The worst weather for the holiday week will be on the West Coast and mountains. You will encounter greater travel impacts post Christmas.

Christmas Day:

Dec. 26:

A large storm continues to develop on the West Coast moving south into California.

Dec. 27

The West Coast storm emerges into the Desert Southwest and Southern Plains bringing rain and snow.

Dec. 28

Inclement weather pushes into the nation’s heartland by Saturday afternoon.

