Few showers, cooler on Christmas Eve

ORLANDO, Fla.- – If you asked for less rain from Santa this year you might just get your wish.

The heavy rain from Monday is long gone, but a few showers are pinwheeling around our storm that is now heading into the Atlantic. Highs under mainly cloudy skies top out in the upper 60s.

Scattered showers will move in from the north and east through Tuesday.

The breeze will also be with us Tuesday afternoon with gusts at times close to 30 mph.

Other than a few coastal showers Christmas Day, most will be dry and warmer with highs in the 70s.

While there have been slight improvements at the beach and on the open water, it is still dangerous. Use extreme caution if you are boating or headed to the beach over the holiday. The seas calm back down again later Christmas Day.