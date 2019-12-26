Santa brought gifts, left behind heat: Highs near 80 in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Twas the day after Christmas when all the through the house, creatures were tossing and turning because it’s supposed to be winter and instead it’s probably too hot to sleep -- or something like that?

Winter officially started Saturday, but you wouldn’t know it by taking one look at Central Florida’s forecast just one day after Christmas.

Early risers woke up Thursday to see patchy fog in areas north of the Orlando-Cape Canaveral line. As the sun rises, most of the fog should lift and burn off, according to News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos.

According to Campos, the biggest weather hazards Thursday apply to those looking to spend the day on the water.

“The biggest hazard today will be for boaters and beachgoers," Campos said. "Strong onshore breeze is sparking a small craft advisory, along with a high risk of rip currents through the rest of the week. Seas will reach 4-6 feet with a moderate chop.”

Aside from that, expect a slight chance of rain and some heat.

“Rain chances Thursday will stay slim at 10-20%, with just a handful of showers quickly moving inland along our east breeze,” Campos said.

Daytime highs will max out near 80 degrees, with more of the same on tap through the weekend.

“As we head into the weekend, added moisture over the Bahamas will feed into the area, increasing our rain coverage to 40-50%,” Campos said.

If you’re looking for that cooler winter weather, hang in there. Campos says there’s still hope as we enter 2020.

“Little change to the weather pattern is expected into early next week as a front slowly makes its way towards Central Florida,” Campos said. “As we ring in the new year, highs will run near average with mostly dry conditions.”