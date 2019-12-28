71ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

71ºF

Weather

Massive snowstorm taking aim on Northern Plains, Upper Midwest

Up to 2 feet of snow possible in the Dakotas, Minnesota

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Tags: Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Snowstorm, Midwest snow
photo

ORLANDO, Fla.- – A very large, long-duration snowstorm is developing in the Midwest as travelers return from the holiday week. Winter Storm Warnings extend from Colorado to Minnesota as snow and ice look to blanket a large portion of the Plains and Upper Midwest.

photo

The heaviest snow looks to fall in northern Nebraska, central South Dakota and northern Minnesota with up to 2 feet of snow likely. A wide swath of a foot or more is likely through much of the Dakotas.

Parts of southern Minnesota and western Iowa will not only have to deal with snow, but ice as well.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: