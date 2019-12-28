Massive snowstorm taking aim on Northern Plains, Upper Midwest

ORLANDO, Fla.- – A very large, long-duration snowstorm is developing in the Midwest as travelers return from the holiday week. Winter Storm Warnings extend from Colorado to Minnesota as snow and ice look to blanket a large portion of the Plains and Upper Midwest.

The heaviest snow looks to fall in northern Nebraska, central South Dakota and northern Minnesota with up to 2 feet of snow likely. A wide swath of a foot or more is likely through much of the Dakotas.

Parts of southern Minnesota and western Iowa will not only have to deal with snow, but ice as well.