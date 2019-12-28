Massive snowstorm taking aim on Northern Plains, Upper Midwest
Up to 2 feet of snow possible in the Dakotas, Minnesota
ORLANDO, Fla.- – A very large, long-duration snowstorm is developing in the Midwest as travelers return from the holiday week. Winter Storm Warnings extend from Colorado to Minnesota as snow and ice look to blanket a large portion of the Plains and Upper Midwest.
The heaviest snow looks to fall in northern Nebraska, central South Dakota and northern Minnesota with up to 2 feet of snow likely. A wide swath of a foot or more is likely through much of the Dakotas.
Parts of southern Minnesota and western Iowa will not only have to deal with snow, but ice as well.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.