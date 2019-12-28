More showers around, warm Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla- – It won’t be a washout, but like Friday, waves of showers will move in from the Atlantic. With the help of a very warm start, highs will climb back to around 80 degrees Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures stay mild until a cold front passes through late Monday into New Years Eve. The rain should be long gone if your plans take you outside to ring in the new year Tuesday evening.

It is still best to use extreme caution if you plan on boating this weekend. A Small Craft Advisory is in place out at sea off of the Brevard coast. The rip current risk remains high for beach-goers.