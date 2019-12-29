Wet weekend continues Sunday, improving weather for New Year’s Eve

ORLANDO, Fla- – The theme of the last couple of months has been rain on the weekends. That has been no different this weekend and the potential for that to continue into next weekend is already looking high.

Just like the last few days, even with the rain and clouds, highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. It won’t be an all day rain, but there will be periods, especially Sunday morning and evening.

In Orlando, Daytona Beach, and Sanford, only 3 out of 9 weekends have been completely dry since November. Only two have been completely dry in Melbourne.

A cold front Monday night will put an end to the gray skies. By Tuesday morning, sunshine will be on the increase.

Highs New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day only make it to the upper 60s and lower 70s. All will be quiet weather wise to ring in the new year Tuesday night.

Beach and Boating:

There are currently no advisories in effect out at sea, but it’s best to use extreme caution as conditions are still rough. The rip current threat also remains elevated.