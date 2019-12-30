One more gloomy day gives way to big changes in Central Florida’s forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect just one more day of gloomy and rainy weather over Central Florida before big changes arrive.

According to News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos, Central Florida can expect to see changes in the forecast as soon as Monday night.

“We are awaiting the approach of a strong cold front that will usher in much drier and cooler weather by Tuesday and Wednesday,” Campos said.

The changes follow a soggy weekend in Central Florida.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Ahead of Monday’s front, highs will max out near 80 degrees, with a 40% chance of a few scattered showers under mostly cloudy skies.

According to Campos, the front is forecast to slide through late Monday night and into Tuesday morning. The clouds will linger through Monday night, which will keep lows in the upper 50s.

You know what that means? Cooler weather arrives just in time for the new year.

“As we say goodbye to 2019 and ring in 2020, sweaters will be needed,” Campos said. “Highs will drop into the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, with lows New Year’s Eve night into the upper 40s areawide.”

Don’t expect the cooler weather to last long, though.

Highs will bounce right back into the 80s by the end of the week, Campos said.