2019: One of the hottest on record for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla- – The numbers won’t be official until midnight on Jan. 1, but all four of the official weather observing sites (Orlando, Melbourne, Daytona Beach and Sanford) will finish in the top three for hottest years on record.

Melbourne is currently tied with the number one spot with an average temperature -- highs and lows averaged for the whole year -- of 75.6 degrees. Orlando will likely finished as the second-hottest just a few tenths of a degree from the top spot. Daytona Beach will likely finish second or third, just a few tenths of a degree cooler from the hottest year ever. Sanford will likely finish as the second-hottest on record as well.

With 364 days of high and low temperature data in the books, one day won’t change the numbers much, if any. Regardless, 2019 will go down as one of the hottest on record, falling just behind 2015 in Orlando, Sanford and Daytona Beach.

The decade has been very warm as a whole. In Sanford, seven out of the 10 hottest years on record have occurred this decade. In Melbourne, six of the top 10 hottest years have occurred since 2010. For Orlando and Daytona Beach, four of the hottest years ever have occurred this decade.

Warming overnight temperatures, especially along the coast, are one of the main contributors to the increasingly warmer temperatures of the last decade.