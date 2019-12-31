Cooler temperatures to usher in 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. – Goodbye, rain, Hello, 2020!

A front pushed through Central Florida overnight and it will bring cooler temperatures to the region for the new year.

“We are starting off Tuesday morning a bit on the mild side as clouds and a few lingering showers along the front work their way south of the area,” News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said.

After several very warm, muggy and wet days, Orlando will see a high in the mid- to upper 60s under mostly clear skies.

“As the clock strikes midnight, make sure you’ve got your sweater handy,” Campos said. “Lows are expected to dip into the upper 40s.”

The region will remain dry over the next several days, with highs rebounding into the 80s by the end of the week.

Happy new year!