2020 starts with cool day, but mid-80s on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be a cool start, by Florida standards, to the New Year, but big changes are headed to the Orlando area.

“We are starting off 2020 nice and cool in many spots, with wake-up temps in the 40s and 50s,” News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. “Expect another day filled with sunshine as highs warm into the upper 60s.”

Warmer temperatures hit the Orlando area Thursday, with highs near 80 degrees. The overnight low early Friday will be in the mid-60s.

Friday’s high will be around 85.

“Our next front slides through late Friday,” Campos said. “Humidity also creeps back into the area.”

Along the front, rain chances will increase to about 40% Saturday, with added cloud cover and a high in the low 70s.

“Once the front clears by the weekend, cooler air will blast in from the north, dropping highs back into the 60s on Sunday," Campos said.

Highs next week will start in the high 60s and stay in the low 70s most days.

