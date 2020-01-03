Winter day? Orlando could tie record high of 86 degrees
Cooldown hits region Sunday morning
ORLANDO, Fla. – Who let the heat out?
Several Central Florida cities will flirt with record highs Friday as temperatures soar into the mid-80s.
Record highs for Jan. 3:
- Orlando: 86° (2017)
- Daytona Beach: 83° (2017)
- Melbourne: 86° (2017)
- Sanford: 87° (1967)
The heat wave won’t last long, however, as a front brings rain and cooler temperatures over the weekend.
“Our next best shot of rain returns during the first half of Saturday,” News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. “Ahead of this system, expect cloudy skies with a 70% chance of scattered showers and a high of 73.”
Once the front clears Saturday night, cold air begins to blast into Central Florida.
Wake-up temperatures will be in the low 40s Sunday morning, with highs warming into the low 60s and no chance of rain.
Rain chances will be 10% Monday through Thursday, with highs in the 60s and 70s.
Next weekend could see highs back in the 80s.
