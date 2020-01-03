Winter day? Orlando could tie record high of 86 degrees

ORLANDO, Fla. – Who let the heat out?

Several Central Florida cities will flirt with record highs Friday as temperatures soar into the mid-80s.

Record highs for Jan. 3:

Orlando: 86° (2017)

Daytona Beach: 83° (2017)

Melbourne: 86° (2017)

Sanford: 87° (1967)

The heat wave won’t last long, however, as a front brings rain and cooler temperatures over the weekend.

“Our next best shot of rain returns during the first half of Saturday,” News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. “Ahead of this system, expect cloudy skies with a 70% chance of scattered showers and a high of 73.”

Once the front clears Saturday night, cold air begins to blast into Central Florida.

Wake-up temperatures will be in the low 40s Sunday morning, with highs warming into the low 60s and no chance of rain.

Rain chances will be 10% Monday through Thursday, with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Next weekend could see highs back in the 80s.