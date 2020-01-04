Very windy with scattered storms Saturday

It won’t be a washout, but a quick-hitting line of showers and storms will move across Central Florida through the first-half of Saturday. Rain will increase mid-morning for areas northwest of I-4 and work into the I-4 corridor by the early afternoon.

Later Saturday afternoon, the line of showers and storms pushes southeast of I-4.

The showers and storms are ahead of a cold front that will supply cooler air from northwest to southeast. Due to this, the further south you are, the warmer you will be.

The winds will also be cranked up Saturday, gusting at times to 35 mph. Winds will relax later Sunday and into Monday. By Sunday morning, most of the region will be waking up to temperatures in the 40s. Sunshine dominates our skies Sunday, Monday. Another big warm-up arrives by the end of the work week.

Gale watches and warnings go into effect along the coast Saturday evening and remain in effect through Sunday morning. It will be extremely dangerous to take the boat through Sunday. Conditions will improve early next week.