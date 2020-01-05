Quiet and cool Sunday, patchy frost develops Sunday night

ORLANDO, Fla- – Behind the cold front responsible for Saturday’s severe weather and torrential rain, cooler air is settling in. As a result, sunshine will be out in abundance Sunday into Monday. Highs Sunday only reach the upper 50s and low 60s. Some a rebound to near 70 Monday afternoon.

Temperatures

After a breezy start Sunday, high pressure will build calming our winds and reinforcing the clear skies.

Frost potential

With temperatures dipping into the low to mid 30s north and west of I-4, patchy frost will be possible in the wind-protected areas of Marion, Volusia, interior Flager, Sumter and Lake counties. If you have budding plants, it’s best to cover them up Sunday night into Monday morning. The best chance for frost is shaded in purple on the map above.

Beach and Boating:

Gale Warning

It will be another dangerous day out at sea Sunday. A Gale Warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Beyond that, however small crafts are urged to stay off the water. Conditions improve Monday with relaxing winds.