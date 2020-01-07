Cold start gives way to nice day in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After starting in the 30s and 40s across most of Central Florida, the region will see a bright, sunshiny day.

“High pressure continues to dominate the forecast behind the front that brought storms over the weekend,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “Like Monday, expect a beautiful day after a chilly start.”

Orlando will reach a high of 73. The average high on this date is 70. The record high is 85, set in 2007. The normal low is 49. The record low on this date is 27, set in 2010.

"Expect high temperatures near 70 Wednesday and near 80 Thursday and Friday," Bridges said.

Slight rain chances at 20% roll in for the weekend, with highs in the low and mid-80s.

Watch News 6 for more weather coverage.