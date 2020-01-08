Coolish day on tap; weekend warmup on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – Temperatures started in the 40s and 50s Wednesday morning across Central Florida.

“Now that a weak front has cleared the region, we are seeing a reinforcing blast of cool air to start the day,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “Make sure the kids wear a coat as they head out the door, but through the afternoon we will warm near 70.”

The average high in Orlando on this date is 70. The average low for this time of year is 49. The record low is 25, set in 1970.

Bridges says a big warmup is on the way.

“We will see lots of sunshine through the end of the week, with highs approaching 80 on Thursday and Friday,” Bridges said. “For the weekend, highs will be in the low 80s, with minimal rain chances at 20%.”

Overnight lows from Thursday through next week will mostly be in the 60s.