Here come the 80s, and they plan on sticking around

ORLANDO, Fla. – Who turned the heat on?

Orlando will reach a high near 80 Friday, although it will be breezy with a 10% chance of rain. The average high in Orlando on this date is 70. The record high is 86, set in 1972.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s. The average low is 49. The record low is 26, set in 1970.

Temperatures will continue to rise over the weekend, with highs in the mid-80s. Rain chances will be 20% on Saturday and Sunday.

“We will be close to record highs over the weekend," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

There’s a small craft advisory in effect through the weekend as winds will continue to kick up out of the east. There will also be an increased risk of rip currents at area beaches.

Rain chances will stay out of the forecast for most of next week, with highs in the low and mid-80s.