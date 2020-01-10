Severe weather, snow to strike Deep South, Midwest

ORLANDO, Fla – A massive storm will likely bring severe weather to the Deep South Friday into Saturday morning.

Large hail, damaging wind and tornadoes will all be possible in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

The main threat for severe weather will come at the most dangerous time, overnight. The severe threat moves east Sunday impacting Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and the Panhandle of Florida.

On the cold side of the storm, heavy snow and ice will be possible from Oklahoma to Missouri stretching up to Michigan. The snow and ice move into New England Sunday.

Florida will be on the warm side of the storm, protected by high pressure. Most of the rain and storms will be forced north away from Central Florida over the weekend. High temperatures locally will surge into the mid-80s, flirting with records both Saturday and Sunday.