Records possible as highs soar into mid 80s Saturday

Breezy with a stray shower through Saturday evening

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla.- – Even with extra clouds Saturday, high temperatures will flirt with records later in the afternoon. Highs will jump back into the low-to-mid 80s Saturday afternoon. Most places will be dry, but with a breezy southeast wind off of the Atlantic, a few stray showers will be possible.

Winds will remain gusty Saturday with gusts at times around 30mph.

Slight improvements in the wind department will arrive Saturday night and especially Sunday,

Highs Sunday will also jump into the mid 80s.

Beach and Boating:

It’s advised to stay out of the ocean as the rip current threat remains high. Boating out at sea or on lakes is also not advised with gusty winds and rough waves.

