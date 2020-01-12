Nearing record high temperatures again Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla- – The stray shower chance stays with Central Florida again Sunday, but so does the warmth. Highs, even with clouds and showers around, will climb back into the low-to-mid 80s. Like Saturday, there will be breaks in the clouds through the afternoon.

Winds will gradually continue to improve through Sunday morning and will be much calmer during the day. As a result, expect thick fog through Sunday morning.

Highs remain in the low-to-mid 80s for much of the work week with increasing Sunshine Monday.

Beach and Boating:

It is still dangerous on the beach or out at sea. The rip current threat remains elevated and the ocean rough.