It’s going to be how hot for how long?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect near record heat once again across Central Florida.

After fog in some areas, temperatures will quickly rise, with Orlando reaching a high of 85 degrees, one shy of the record set in 1972.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 71.

Melbourne will see a high near 81. The record there is 86, set in 1972.

Daytona Beach will be near 83 for a high, 2 degrees shy of the 1937 record.

Highs will be in the 80s through Thursday before dipping into the upper 70s on Friday and Saturday.

“High pressure will send warm, south winds to us, and that’s why we will stay hot all week,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

The next chance of rain is Friday at 20%.

Watch News 6 for more weather coverage.